The New York Mets will be without star second baseman Robinson Cano in 2021 after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

According to multiple reports, New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano has tested positive for Stanozolol. This is Cano’s second positive PED test, which means he’ll be suspended for the entirety of the 2021 season. He’ll also forfeit his $24 million salary for the year.

BREAKING: Mets second baseman Robinson Canó has received a 162-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) November 18, 2020

This comes as a shock and has drastic implications for the 2021 Mets. Without Cano, the team is free a huge chunk of money and possesses an opening at second base.

This makes a trade for Francisco Lindor that much more perfect. The Mets can now afford to bring in Lindor and still have their salary lower than it would’ve been with Cano. It also allows the ballclub to bring in Lindor and still guarantee starting spots in the infield for both Jeff McNeil and Andres Gimenez.

The Mets could then afford to acquire another star free agent and multiple of the top second-tier free agents. There’s a possibility in which they bring in Lindor, George Springer, Masahiro Tanaka, Marcell Ozuna, and Trevor May, all because Cano is gone.

The extra financial and roster flexibility will allow the Mets to do whatever they want. They could add a ton of offensive firepower or pitching, or potentially both.

As weird as it may seem, from an organizational standpoint, losing Cano for the season might be the best thing that could’ve happened for the long-term future of the team.