Jon Morosi of MLB Network is reporting that Cleveland Indians general manager Mike Chernoff is the leading candidate to become the New York Mets president of baseball operations.

The Mets have long been interested in Chernoff. They reached out to him in 2018 for the general manager job that eventually went to Brodie Van Wagenen. Chernoff declined an opportunity then, but he’s expected to seriously consider moving this time around.

Chernoff, a New Jersey native, has spent his entire career with Cleveland. After graduating from Princeton in 2003, he took an internship with the Indians. In 2015, Chernoff was named general manager.

During his six years as general manager, the Indians have made the playoffs four times and missed the playoffs one year despite winning 93 games. They additionally won the American League in 2016.

Under Chernoff and president of baseball ops Chris Antonetti, the Indians have become a powerhouse. Chernoff’s blend of analytics and scouting has drawn rave reviews from around the league.

He was wildly expected to run his own front office one day, but he never felt the need to leave Cleveland. Nonetheless, it looks like Steve Cohen and the Mets may be just the opportunity to draw him away.

Morosi also reports that Chernoff might not be coming alone. It’s entirely possible that he could bring superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor with him to Queens. Opening up his Mets career by adding one of the best players in the league would certainly qualify as starting with a bang.

Lastly, Morosi reports that Tampa Bay Rays special assistant to the general manager Bobby Heck is under strong consideration for a prominent role with the Mets — hiring him on as general manager is a possibility.