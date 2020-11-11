The New York Mets’ search to replace Brodie Van Wagenen begins with a familiar rival, former Marlins president of baseball ops Michael Hill.

The New York Mets are looking to quickly fill out their front office. With free agency already underway, they can’t afford to waste any time putting anybody in charge. Sandy Alderson is leading the team in the meantime, but anyone taking a president of baseball operations job is going to want to make their own choices.

Thus, they interviewed their first candidate on Saturday, and according to Andy Martino of SNY, that individual happens to be former Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill.

Hill and Alderson are kindred spirits — two executives much better than their record due to incompetent ownership.

Alderson dealt with the Wilpons limiting funds, but still put together a roster that reached the World Series in 2015.

Hill put up with Jeffrey Loria and the penny-pinching Derek Jeter. Nonetheless, during his tenure with the Marlins, he still drafted or acquired J.T. Realmuto, Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna, Jose Fernandez, Dee Strange-Gordon, as well as Nathan Eovaldi, and built their 2020 playoff roster.

Who knows what Hill could’ve done if he didn’t have to trade away every elite talent he drafted due to budget concerns? Well, the Mets are certainly interested in finding out.

Hill is likely to face stiff competition from around the league. The Mets are reportedly aiming high in their search for a new president of baseball operations, mostly looking at current presidents and general managers.

Hill may possess one advantage though — when Omar Minaya was scouting Hill as a player out of Harvard, he saw something special. According to Juan Rodriguez of the Sun-Sentinel, Minaya noted on his scouting report that Hill would make an excellent front office executive.

Normally, that would mean nothing, especially since the Mets just fired Minaya. However, Minaya and Steve Cohen are still close friends, so it’s possible his advice carries at least some weight.