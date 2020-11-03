According to a report, there is a deal “on the table” for Chris Paul and it’s up to the New York Knicks to figure out if it’s worth it.

Rumors of Chris Paul to the New York Knicks have been ongoing since the NBA paused in March. It’s become clear from the reporting and the public moves made by the Oklahoma City Thunder that Paul will be playing somewhere else next year.

Jonathan Macri of Knicks Film School is now reporting that there are two developments in the ongoing saga with Chris Paul. 1) He wants to play in New York or Los Angeles and 2) the Thunder have put together a deal that they are comfortable with.

Macri wrote:

“I’ve been told by a league source that Chris Paul prefers his next basketball home to be either in LA or NY (Los Angeles is where he resides full time) and that has created some modicum of leverage in the ongoing negotiations between the sides. I’m also told that there is a deal on the table that is comfortable from Sam Presti’s perspective, and the ball is in Leon Rose’s court.”

This doesn’t mean that a Chris Paul trade is close or that things won’t change, but we do know that Oklahoma City is willing to part ways with the future Hall of Famer for the right price.

This is a situation we’ll continue to monitor as the offseason progresses. As it stands, we know that the draft will be held on Nov. 18, but we still don’t have firm dates for free agency, training camp, or the start of the 2020-21 season.

