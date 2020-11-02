The Giants might be up against it tonight against the Buccaneers, but William Hill has an awesome offer for new players that makes winning on the home team virtually a sure-thing.

William Hill is offering both players in New Jersey and Colorado the opportunity to back the Giants at 20-1 odds to cover as an absurd 50-point underdog. New legal sportsbook players can wager just $5 to cash in a $100 bet if the Giants either win the game outright or lose by less than 50 points.

Get in on this offer with William Hill in NJ and CO by clicking here and entering promo code ESNYWIN.

There’s no doubt that the Buccaneers are red-hot right now, so a huge win is entirely possible. However, even the one-win Giants would seem to be a virtual lock to keep things within 50-points.

While the Giants are a double-digit underdog in this contest, William Hill’s roughly 38 additional points of spread protection should be enough to secure an easy cover.

William Hill is stepping up its promo game in an effort to drive new user signups. Given the high-profile nature of this Monday Night Football contest featuring Tom Brady and the Bucs, the sportsbook operator is seizing the opportunity to drive betting interest with this extremely aggressive new user offer.

There’s little argument that the Bucs are playing outstanding football in recent weeks, fresh off two wins by an average 26.5 points per game. Even with Tampa Bay scoring an average of 41.5 points per game during this stretch, it has yet to come close to covering a 50-point spread.

I know. This is the Giants, and this is a team from the NFC East we’re talking about, but they should be in good shape to cover 50 points.

Here’s a look at the full value of this offer.

With the Bucs now a 12.5-point favorite at William Hill, getting the Giants +50 gives bettors the opportunity to seize an additional 37.5 points of spread value

New William Hill players that bet on the Giants to win with a $5 wager will score a $100 payout as long as they don’t lose the game by 51+ points. To put this in full context, no team has won by more than 49 points in either of the last two seasons. While it’s fair to expect the unexpected in the NFL, this is about as close to a can’t-miss offer as it gets.

Getting the Giants at 20-1 odds at +50 is easy.

After completing the registration process, make a first deposit of at least $10 through one of several online banking options.

The special 20-1 odds at New York +50 will automatically activate.

If the Giants win outright or cover the spread, William Hill will pay out $100 as a free bet to close a busy Week 8 of Sunday NFL action.

