The New York Mets are ready to move on from Wilson Ramos, Robinson Chirinos, and Todd Frazier. It’s time for a fresh start.

Tim Healey of Newsday is reporting that the New York Mets are going to deny the club options for Wilson Ramos, Robinson Chirinos, and Todd Frazier. Those moves will cost the Mets $4 million due to buyouts.

Mets plan to decline options on Wilson Ramos, Todd Frazier and Robinson Chirinos, source says: https://t.co/zH1YbpNbvW — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) October 28, 2020

By moving on from Ramos and Chirinos, the Mets will be in need of a new catcher. They’ve been connected to J.T. Realmuto for years, but he’s looking for a mega-deal. Considering his age and Sandy Alderson‘s history in free agency, such a move makes little sense.

Alderson prefers targeting younger players on long-term deals and older players on short-term deals. Based on his past strategies, it makes more sense for the Mets to sign James McCann or Yadier Molina to short-term deals. Still, with a new owner flush with cash, the Mets are going to be connected to every star player on the market.

The trade for Todd Frazier never made any sense. The Mets already had a number of third basemen on their roster. Giving Frazier playing time over J.D. Davis never made sense. The Mets should not have acquired him at the deadline and it’s no shock he’s gone now.

The Mets are set at third base. Jeff McNeil, J.D. Davis, Andres Gimenez, and Luis Guillorme can all play the position. Unless they’re going to make a move for a superstar player — looking at you Nolan Arenado — the Mets don’t need to make any move to improve their third base job.

