The former New York Giant is banned from his alma mater’s football facilities due to a cash stunt after January’s national championship.

The LSU Tigers emerged victorious in the College Football Playoff National Championship this past January, and while Odell Beckham Jr. seemed to have a fun night celebrating his alma mater’s win, it’s now come with a cost.

LSU has banned the former New York Giants star receiver from its football facilities for two years. This is due to Beckham handing out cash to players in the locker room after the victory (an NCAA rules violation), per Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated. It’s been confirmed that Beckham distributed 20 $100 bills ($2,000 total) to various players.

In additional news, LSU is taking away eight of its own football scholarships across two years and additionally cutting down on recruiting visits due to an investigation that revealed booster payments making their way to a player’s father.

“LSU has worked proactively and in cooperation with the NCAA to identify and self-report any violations that occurred within our football program,” LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson said in a statement, per Sports Illustrated. “We believe these self-imposed penalties are appropriate and we will continue to coordinate and cooperate with the NCAA on this matter.”

The same night of the national title win, during the same celebration, Beckham also appeared to have slapped a police officer on the rear end in the locker room. The New Orleans Police Department (the game was played at the Superdome in Louisiana) then issued an arrest warrant for a simple battery charge. However, the officer part of the apparent event signed an affidavit stating he didn’t want to press charges against Beckham.