The Tennessee Titans are dealing with a serious COVID-19 outbreak, but they were still working out together last week anyway.

The Tennessee Titans are up to 23 positive COVID-19 cases and their Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills is in jeopardy. They already had to reschedule their Week 4 game with the Pittsburgh Steelers to Oct. 25.

The Titans are now under fire for breaking protocols and allowing this outbreak to occur. Despite the NFL shutting the Titans facility down, some players still found a way to work out together.

Loved that @ClayTravis son swore Dad to secrecy before telling him the @Titans were working out together at his private school in Nashville last Friday. 🕵️

And kudos to Dad for keeping his word and burying the big scoop.

This was confirmed by a report from the Associated Press:

“Also, the headmaster of a private school in Nashville confirmed to the AP on Wednesday that several Titans, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, practiced on its field Sept. 30. That was a day before the NFL first postponed Tennessee’s game with Pittsburgh before rescheduling to Oct. 25.”

With this new information coming to light, we can expect the NFL to dole out some serious punishment for the Titans. They are putting their season and by extension the entire NFL season, in jeopardy.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has even brought up the possibility of Tennessee forfeiting games as a punishment for breaking protocols.

There are three teams who have had COVID-19 cases during the 2020 season. The New England Patriots had to reschedule their Week 4 game for Monday night due to a positive COVID-19 test for Cam Newton. In addition to the Titans and Pats, the Las Vegas Raiders have one player who recently tested positive.

The NFL is trying to contain these outbreaks and figure out how to reschedule some of these games, but it could be a futile effort if teams continue to break protocols and skirt around the rules.

