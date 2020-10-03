Following a positive coronavirus test for Cam Newton, the NFL is postponing the game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

For the second time in Week 4, the NFL is postponing a game due to COVID-19. First, it was the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans. Now it’s the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

According to a report from ESPN, quarterback Cam Newton recently tested positive for COVID-19. New England released a statement on the matter.

“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read. “The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and were all negative for COVID-19.

We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of the highest priority.”

Shortly after, the NFL chose to postpone the game until Monday or Tuesday. They released a statement on the decision as well.

“The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

The NFL was running smoothly through three weeks, but the first COVID-19 roadblock is here. We’ll have more to come on this developing story.

