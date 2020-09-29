The New York Yankees set their roster for their series against the Cleveland Indians, but Miguel Andujar is noticeably absent.

The stage is set for the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians. The two teams faced each other in the American League Division Series in 2017, but the 2020 Wild Card Series will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

For one thing, the teams will have 28-man rosters for this three-game set. Here’s how the Yankees will look against the Indians.

New York Yankees 28-Man Roster

Infield:

Mike Ford

DJ LeMahieu

Gleyber Torres

Gio Urshela

Luke Voit

Catcher:

Kyle Higashioka

Erik Kratz

Gary Sanchez

Infield/Outfield:

Tyler Wade

Outfield:

Clint Frazier

Brett Gardner

Aaron Hicks

Aaron Judge

Giancarlo Stanton

Mike Tauchman

Pitchers:

Zack Britton

Luis Cessa

Aroldis Chapman

Gerrit Cole

Deivi Garcia

Chad Green

J.A. Happ

Jonathan Holder

Jonathan Loaisiga

Jordan Montgomery

Nick Nelson

Adam Ottavino

Masahiro Tanaka

The most notable absence from this 28-man roster is without a doubt Miguel Andujar. The Yankees are opting to go with an extra first baseman — Mike Ford — over Andujar. This is telling for a variety of reasons.

For one, it doesn’t look like the Yankees trust Andujar’s defense in any way, shape, or form. He hasn’t played enough games to be a candidate to start at DH so his only role would be as a pinch hitter. The 25-year-old is just 1-for-8 in his career as a pinch hitter.

Another reason for Ford’s inclusion over Andujar could be his lefty bat. The Yankees are very right-handed dominant in the lineup.

On its face, carrying three catchers looks odd, but it’s actually the norm for these 28-man rosters. Of the American League teams in the postseason, only the Oakland Athletics are carrying two catchers.

