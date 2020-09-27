The New York Yankees are leaving the Big Apple for a three-game series against Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Indians.

The 2020 regular season is in the books and the New York Yankees draw the Cleveland Indians in a three-game Wild Card Series. For the first time ever, MLB is going with a 16-team postseason.

The Yankees (33-27) finished second in the division and will be the fifth-seed in the American League. The Indians (35-25) have home-field advantage in this upcoming series although there won’t be any fans in the building to make Progressive Field loud.

Gerrit Cole and Masahiro Tanaka are expected to pitch Games 1 and 2 of this short series. The Indians are likely to counter with Shane Bieber and Carlos Carrasco.

Obviously, the Yankees have not played the Indians at all this season given MLB opting to keep teams in their own respective regions. Of the eight Wild Card matchups, only the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays were in the same division.

That means it’s almost impossible to know what to expect from this brand new postseason format. The Wild Card Series will be the only short series of the postseason. The Division Series, Championship Series, and World Series will all stay the same as in previous years.

Here is a look at the full list of postseason matchups:

American League

1) Tampa Bay Rays vs. 8) Toronto Blue Jays

4) Cleveland Indians vs. 5) New York Yankees

3) Minnesota Twins vs. 6) Houston Astros

2) Oakland Athletics vs. 7) Chicago White Sox

National League

1) Los Angeles Dodgers vs. 8) Milwaukee Brewers

4) San Diego Padres vs. 5) St. Louis Cardinals

3) Chicago Cubs vs. 6) Miami Marlins

2) Atlanta Braves vs. 7) Cincinnati Reds

