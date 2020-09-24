Michael Conforto’s 2020 season has concluded. The New York Mets outfielder was reportedly placed on the injured list.

The 2020 season is over for New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto.

On Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported that the Mets have placed Conforto on the injured list with just four games remaining in this shortened season. The 27-year-old is currently dealing with left hamstring tightness.

Michael Conforto's season is over. The Mets just placed him on the injured list due to hamstring tightness. Luis Guillorme is back up. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 24, 2020

This comes after Michael sat for Monday’s loss and Tuesday’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays due to the same type of injury. Up until this point, those were the only two games he missed all year.

All in all, Conforto underwent a solid 2020 campaign, despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic shortened it to just 60 games. He concludes the year with nine home runs, 31 RBIs, along with a .322/.412/.515 slash line. Conforto additionally recorded an impressive .927 OPS.

Subsequently, the Mets recalled Luis Guillorme ahead of Thursday night’s road matchup with the last-place Washington Nationals but didn’t place him in the lineup. The Mets optioned Guillorme to their alternate training site in Brooklyn last Friday.

While on the brink of elimination, the Mets will try to do everything they can to still participate in October baseball, starting with a victory over the Nationals on Thursday. This upcoming four-game series will close out the regular season, a campaign that began just two months ago.

The Mets will send lefty David Peterson to the mound to face Washington’s Patrick Corbin. Thus far on the year, Peterson has notched a record of 5-2 with a 3.80 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through nine appearances (eight starts, 42.2 total innings pitched).

First pitch will take place at 6:05 p.m. ET.