Not a lot has gone right for the New York Mets in 2020. The one thing they’ve got going for them, is their never say die attitude.

The New York Mets have the most comeback wins from at least three runs down in MLB. A four-run ninth inning caps another comeback for the ages. The Mets are the kings of the comeback.

After falling down 6-3 early, the Mets were able to fight their way back slowly but surely. Heading into the ninth, the Mets had tied the game at six.

Brandon Nimmo, who already had two hits and two RBIs on the night, was the leadoff hitter. He started things off right.

Brandon Nimmo comes up HUGE in this game. Gigantic home run in every sense of the word… pic.twitter.com/Uco5hM6sCi — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) September 18, 2020

That was just the beginning. Three batters later, Dom Smith ripped a triple off the wall in center field that scored another run.

Then, Robinson Cano welcomed rookie Garrett Clevinger to the majors.

Robbie Cano puts the cherry on top #LGM pic.twitter.com/ME3sp7YmAI — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) September 18, 2020

That four-run ninth inning put the cherry on top of a stellar offensive night. Seven unanswered runs put the Mets in a position to win a crucial game against a Wild Card opponent.

The Mets are still 1.5 games behind Philly for a Wild Card berth, but a playoff spot isn’t out of the realm of possibility. The Mets have a deep lineup that can put up runs in a heartbeat.

It’s going to be tough to make the postseason at this point, but don’t rule it out. Even though the Mets need to jump the Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, and Milwaukee Brewers in order to secure a spot in the Wild Card round, it’s still possible. Although it’s still an uphill battle, there’s no counting out these comeback kids.

