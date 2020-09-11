The New York Mets’ offense came to play in Buffalo. They beat up three pitches for 10 runs in an explosive fourth inning.

It took a second for the New York Mets offense to wakeup Friday night. After two hitless innings, it looked like another start Jacob deGrom would have to go without run support. That wasn’t the case.

Come the third inning, the Mets offense had woken up. They sent nine batters to the plate and scored four runs, three off the bat of Michael Conforto.

That was just the tip of the iceberg. The Mets abused former Mets’ prospect Anthony Kay to start the fourth inning. They sent seven batters to the plate against Kay, six of them reached base, and five scored. Dom Smith provided the big blow.

Kay was replaced by Jacob Waguespack, things didn’t improve. The Mets sent seven more batters to the plate against Waguespack, and five more scored. The bulk came on a bases-clearing double from Wilson Ramos.

In all the Mets scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to take a 14-1 lead. Michael Conforto, Dom Smith, and Wilson Ramos combined for 11 RBI on the night.

