NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: A pedestrian walks past the NBA store on 5th Avenue on March 12, 2020 in New York City. The National Basketball Association said they would suspend all games after player Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz reportedly tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
(Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

The NBA is moving the draft back to mid-to-late November according to multiple reports and this will have an impact on the New York Knicks.

The next big night for the New York Knicks will come in the form of the 2020 NBA Draft. The only problem is, we still don’t know when that is going to be.

According to multiple reports, the NBA is pushing the draft back until at least mid-November. This presents an issue for teams like the Knicks who are going to have less time to get important rookies up to speed.

Of course, teams that are still playing in the playoffs and took part in the NBA’s bubble are going to have even less time between seasons, but pushing the draft back presents an issue for teams who are drafting in the lottery. They will need more production from rookies than a team like the Miami Heat will next season.

The point about giving teams more time for pre-draft preparation makes sense. The Knicks have been off since mid-March so they’ve had plenty of time to do their homework on this year’s draft class. Not every team has had the luxury of throwing all their time and effort into draft prep.

Ironically enough, Knicks fans will probably take this news the hardest. Other than some front-office hires, a coaching search that always pointed to Tom Thibodeau, and another disappointing NBA Draft Lottery, there hasn’t been much Knicks news to soak in. That is, unless Frank Ntilikina and Mitchell Robinson workout videos are your thing.

