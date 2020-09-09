The NBA is moving the draft back to mid-to-late November according to multiple reports and this will have an impact on the New York Knicks.

The next big night for the New York Knicks will come in the form of the 2020 NBA Draft. The only problem is, we still don’t know when that is going to be.

According to multiple reports, the NBA is pushing the draft back until at least mid-November. This presents an issue for teams like the Knicks who are going to have less time to get important rookies up to speed.

The NBA plans to further discuss that November 18 date with the Board of Governors and general managers in meetings this week, per sources. It could become finalized soon. https://t.co/cUj5j0O82b — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 9, 2020

In a memo to teams today, the NBA explains that pushing the draft date back from October 16 allows for a pre-draft prep and a combine, more time to gather information on the potential start date for next season, and the advancing of talks with the NBPA on CBA matters. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 9, 2020

A significant part of why teams wanted that draft pushed back — in this case, likely a month to November 18 — was to allow the NBA and NBPA more time to negotiate the new salary cap numbers for 2020-2021. Teams need those figures to be able to conduct trades around the draft. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 9, 2020

Of course, teams that are still playing in the playoffs and took part in the NBA’s bubble are going to have even less time between seasons, but pushing the draft back presents an issue for teams who are drafting in the lottery. They will need more production from rookies than a team like the Miami Heat will next season.

The point about giving teams more time for pre-draft preparation makes sense. The Knicks have been off since mid-March so they’ve had plenty of time to do their homework on this year’s draft class. Not every team has had the luxury of throwing all their time and effort into draft prep.

Ironically enough, Knicks fans will probably take this news the hardest. Other than some front-office hires, a coaching search that always pointed to Tom Thibodeau, and another disappointing NBA Draft Lottery, there hasn’t been much Knicks news to soak in. That is, unless Frank Ntilikina and Mitchell Robinson workout videos are your thing.

Is that @FrankLikina working out with the legend Vincent Collet? I can’t tell because of the mask… (via @sigstrasbourg) pic.twitter.com/BPwOpfjv47 — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) July 31, 2020

