Things looked bleak when the New York Mets trailed 6-0 early, but they kept on fighting. Jeff McNeil’s three-run bomb gives the Mets the lead.

It was not a good start for the New York Mets. They went down 5-0 after two innings and David Peterson was pulled from the game. when Erasmo Ramirez gave up a solo shot to J.T. Realmuto in the top of the fifth, all hope seemed lost.

The Mets didn’t give up. They put up three runs in the fifth, to show they still had life. Things didn’t really pick up until Zack Wheeler left the game.

The Mets bullied the Phillies bullpen in the seventh inning. They put up four runs, capped by a two-out three-run home run from Jeff McNeil to take the lead.

The Mets were down 6-0 to start this game. Jeff McNeil makes it 7 unanswered runs pic.twitter.com/6gkuqdr96A — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) September 7, 2020

The Mets offense is finally living up to the lofty expectations many had for them. If they can figure out how to piece together their pitching situation, the Mets will be one of the most dangerous teams in the National League.

The Mets and Phillies are currently entering the top of the 10th inning.

