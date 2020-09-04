New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto has been clutch all year, and Friday night wasn’t any different as he saved the offense.

Michael Conforto has been one of the best hitters in baseball in 2020. Conforto is 21st in wRC+, ninth in batting average, and 13th in OBP. He’s been at his best when the New York Mets are down. He’s hit a number of clutch home runs to tie games or give the Mets the lead, and he hit another one Friday night.

The Mets had been struggling to get anything going against Jake Arrieta. After going 0-for-3 with RISP in the first inning, the Mets had just one more PA with a RISP in the first five innings.

None of that mattered when Conforto came to the plate with two and Andres Gimenez on first.

Michael Conforto going oppo is starting to look routine… pic.twitter.com/XwOVB8KlFB — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) September 5, 2020

This four-game series against the Phillies is the most important of the season for the Mets. When their beleaguered starting rotation only allows two runs, they have to win.

The offense has been a let down all year despite some excellent advanced numbers. They need to step up, like Conforto has done all year, if they want any chance at taking this series and making the playoffs.

