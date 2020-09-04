Alex Rodriguez is considering suing the Wilpon family, claiming the sale of the New York Mets to Steve Cohen instead of him was “fixed.”

Alex Rodriguez is “contemplating” whether he should sue the Wilpon family over the sale of the New York Mets to Steve Cohen. Josh Kosman and Thornton McEnery of the New York Post report that Rodriguez was “furious” over losing out on the team and Mets insider Laura Goldman adds that he’s going back and forth on a potential lawsuit.

I'm hearing A-Rod is contemplating suing the Wilpons. #Mets drama may continue for awhile. Stay tuned. — Laura Goldman (@laurasgoldman) September 4, 2020

Per the Post, Rodriguez and his team are essentially claiming the Wilpons negotiated in bad faith. Rather than submit their final bid on the set Aug. 31 deadline, he claims they were asked for a “sneak peek” three days prior. In turn, Rodriguez claims his offer was then “spoonfed” as information to Cohen.

In the end, Cohen’s $2.35 billion bid just won out over A-Rod’s $2.3 billion offer. Now, Rodriguez is claiming he was ready to raise his offer if given the opportunity, but to no avail.

Unfortunately for Rodriguez, a lawsuit would be pointless. First, the Mets are a private company — if they want to negotiate in bad faith, there is sadly nothing that can be done to prevent it. More importantly, this isn’t the first time the Wilpons have acted shady regarding the sale of the franchise.

All the Alex Rodriguez group can hope for at this point is for the sale to not be approved by the owners. Cohen’s former hedge fund had some trouble with insider trading back in 2013, so his offer comes with some red flags. However, Charles Gasparino of Fox Business reports the “consensus” among MLB executives is that Cohen has the votes.

BREAKING re Steve Cohen's bid for @Mets (1 of 2) — Consensus among top @MLB execs is Cohen has the votes to be approved by owners despite insider trading issues. That approval should be done in Nov at next owners meeting. Cohen is still eyeing @SNYtv, and is expected to turn — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) September 1, 2020

Rodriguez’s options may be limited, but stay tuned to ESNY for further updates on this developing story.