The New York Mets complete an epic comeback to defeat the New York Yankees in a game dedicated to the late Tom Seaver.

Thursday’s game wan an emotional one for many. It was the first game the New York Mets had played since Tom Seaver passed away. The team dedicated the game to “The Franchise” and in honor of him, every player rubbed dirt over their right knee.

The game didn’t begin on the right foot. Robert Gsellman allowed four runs in just 1.2 innings. The Mets fell behind 4-0 and it seemed like another night that their lack of pitching would let them down. Then, Chasen Shreve entered the game.

Shreve got the Mets out a jam in the second, but that was just the start. He would throw 2.1 shutout innings. By the time Shreve left, the game was tied.

Then, newly acquired reliever Miguel Castro blew it up. He allowed two runs in the seventh and Justin Wilson allowed one in the eighth.

The offense came through. With two outs in the eighth, the Mets scored two on an Amed Rosario base hit, his second and third RBIs on the night. All of a sudden, it was a one-run game.

Edwin Diaz pitched a scoreless top of the ninth, and on came Aroldis Chapman for the Yankees.

Billy Hamilton made a huge mistake getting caught trying to steal third with nobody out. The next pitch, J.D. Davis tied up the game with a home run, and the game was sent to extra innings.

Diaz was tasked with pitching a second inning, and did so flawlessly. It didn’t take long for the Mets to take advantage of their shot to win this one.

Mets come back from down four runs and Pete Alonso caps it off with the walk-off. Ya gotta believe… pic.twitter.com/7jRGVesLQD — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) September 4, 2020

With Pete Alonso‘s walk-off home run. The Mets have won two straight and move to 17-21 on the year. Despite everything going wrong, the Mets are still just 1.5 games back of the second Wild Card spot. This season is far from over.