The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays were warned to not throw at one another before Wednesday night’s game.

New York Yankees reliever Ben Heller threw only three pitches before he was ejected from Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Heller let a fastball get away from him and drilled Rays outfielder Hunter Renfroe in the leg.

Yankees reliever Ben Heller has been ejected for hitting Rays right fielder Hunter Renfroe pic.twitter.com/W1xU9WrJ7W — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 3, 2020

Ben Heller pleaded his case with home plate Carlos Torres to no avail. Torres and the rest of the crew convened, and Heller was ejected. Though likely unintentional, both teams were issued warnings ahead of the first pitch after Tuesday night’s postgame fracas that resulted in three suspensions.

The Yankees then handed the ball to Luis Cessa and must now manage their bullpen accordingly. Thursday features a makeup game against the New York Mets, while Friday brings a doubleheader with the Baltimore Orioles.

New York trails the Rays 5-0 in the fifth inning. Stay tuned to ESNY for updates as this story develops.