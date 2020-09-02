New York Mets legend and baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver has passed away at 75 years old after battling dementia.

Former New York Mets ace and baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver has passed away from “complications of Lyme disease and dementia.”

Seaver was 75 and retired from public life after being diagnosed with dementia last year.

The sad news was first reported by Bill Madden of The New York Daily News.

Tom Seaver debuted with the Mets as a 22-year-old in 1967, just one year after the team signed him out of USC. He went 16-13 with a 2.76 ERA and was named NL Rookie of the Year. Two years later, Seaver won his first of three Cy Young Awards, and his Mets beat the Baltimore Orioles in the World Series.

The Mets would enjoy Tom Seaver’s dominance until 1977, when he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds. Seaver returned to the Mets for one more year in 1983, and then finished his career with the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox.

Tom Seaver retired in 1986 with 311 wins, 3,640 strikeouts, a no-hitter, and 12 All-Star appearances to go with an astounding 2.86 ERA. In 1992, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame with a then-record 98.8% of the vote. The record has since been surpassed by Ken Griffey Jr. and New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera.

In retirement, Seaver broadcasted games for the Yankees and Mets, and also worked alongside the legendary Vin Scully at NBC.

He was a legend in his time, both on and off the field. Elite Sports NY sends its sincerest condolences to the Seaver family and the New York Mets organization.