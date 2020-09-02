The New York Mets desperately need a win, so their best hitter came to the rescue. Michael Conforto led the way as the offense exploded.

The New York Mets lost five straight entering Wednesday with their playoff chances on life support. Sitting six games under .500, the Mets were desperate for something to go their way.

Well, Michael Conforto took things into his own hands. Stepping up to the plate for the first time Wednesday night, Conforto wasn’t intimidated by Baltimore Orioles’ ace John Means.

Mets needed this badly. Micahel Conforto goes oppo on the two-run blast pic.twitter.com/PovRMFPZpG — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) September 2, 2020

He crushed one the other way and it was 2-0.

Conforto has had an excellent year. He’s slashing .313/.413/.484, and he’s been worth 1.0 fWAR. Conforto has been the Mets’ most consistent hitter in 2020 and he’s come up clutch multiple times.

That home run wasn’t enough for Michael Wacha, who gave up the lead just an inning later. That didn’t bother Conforto, who continued his hot day.

In the fifth inning, Conforto crushed a ball to center field and drove in another run. His second extra-base hit and third RBI of the day.

The Mets would build on that lead and the next time Conforto came up to the plate it was 4-2. Still, Conforto wasn’t satisfied. He ripped a ball off the tall wall in right field for his third straight RBI extra-base hit to give the Mets a 5-2 lead.

That was more than enough. His four-hit, four-RBI day was the powering force behind the Mets’ 9-2 win against Baltimore.

David Peterson also shined in the game. He was tasked with coming out of the bullpen for the first time in his professional career, and he was fantastic.

Peterson threw four shutout innings, allowing just two hits. His ERA has shrunk to 3.03 on the season. It’s fair to say that Peterson has pitched his way into the 2021 rotation. He’s likely to be a key piece as the Mets retool moving forward under new ownership.