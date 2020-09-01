With Todd Frazier coming Wednesday, Andres Gimenez is fighting for his job. Gimenez is powering his way through the pressure.

Andres Gimenez is a little guy. The New York Mets‘ prospect has never hit for much power. His nine home runs in AA in 2019 was a career-high. It was no surprise that he hadn’t left the park in the majors.

At least one person had faith in him. SNY play-by-play man Gary Cohen believed that “At some point, he’s going to hit one out of the ballpark.” Just seconds later, Gimenez made good on Gary’s faith.

Andres Gimenez picked a perfect time for his first career HR. We’re tied in Baltimore! pic.twitter.com/IwZU5PnpJY — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) September 2, 2020

With Todd Frazier expected to join the team on Wednesday, the Mets have some decisions to make. They need to make room on both the 28-man roster and 40-man roster. Gimenez is fighting for his spot. If he’s hitting clutch home runs on top of his defense and speed, it’s hard to send him down.