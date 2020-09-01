NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 13: Andres Gimenez #60 of the New York Mets bats against the Washington Nationals during their game at Citi Field on August 13, 2020 in New York City.
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

With Todd Frazier coming Wednesday, Andres Gimenez is fighting for his job. Gimenez is powering his way through the pressure.

Andres Gimenez is a little guy. The New York Mets‘ prospect has never hit for much power. His nine home runs in AA in 2019 was a career-high. It was no surprise that he hadn’t left the park in the majors.

At least one person had faith in him. SNY play-by-play man Gary Cohen believed that “At some point, he’s going to hit one out of the ballpark.” Just seconds later, Gimenez made good on Gary’s faith.

With Todd Frazier expected to join the team on Wednesday, the Mets have some decisions to make. They need to make room on both the 28-man roster and 40-man roster. Gimenez is fighting for his spot. If he’s hitting clutch home runs on top of his defense and speed, it’s hard to send him down.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU