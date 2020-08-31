Cleveland Indians superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor wants superstar money. Should the New York Mets be the ones to give it to him?

Cleveland Indians star Francisco Lindor, one of the best shortstops in the game, is set to become available soon. The New York Mets eventually expressing interest in signing him long-term shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported on Sunday afternoon that Lindor will likely be moved during the offseason. Apparently, Lindor is seeking a Mookie Betts-like contract, something the Indians cannot give him.

Lindor is seen as more likely a winter move. Folks on other teams believe the Dodgers would be favorites, as if their lineup isn’t great enough as is. Cleveland has tried multiple times to extend Lindor but he seeks top dollar (Believed to be Betts range) — not doable for Tribe! — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 30, 2020

The Mets, on the other hand, will be a team capable of giving Lindor what he wants. The question then becomes, should they?

An interesting situation presents itself for the Mets under new owner Steve Cohen. Cohen could perhaps acquire Lindor as an off the bat commitment to spending big money and bringing in superstars to build a contender in Flushing.

And that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The 26-year-old is already a four-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger, two-time Gold Glover, and has finished top-10 in MVP voting five times.

He is a true five-tool player and has become one of the faces of baseball over the years. His infectious, bubbly personality has earned him the nickname “Mr. Smile.”

Lindor’s addition to the already young and talented Mets core would result in an easy cornerstone to build around, as well as a delightful potential landing spot for big-name free agents in future seasons.

However sumptuous a big move for Lindor might seem, the Mets’ front office needs to consider the downside of such a move. Does adding Lindor to the seemingly never-ending list of Mets’ shortstops make sense?

The Mets’ shortstop position is a contentious topic. Amed Rosario seemed to have had his breakout season last year, at least offensively, and although there’s work to be done in the field, his defensive numbers continue to improve.

To add to that dilemma, the Mets made a surprising move by calling up Andres Gimenez, their No. 3 prospect, to start the season. Gimenez has played several infield positions and has looked great in the field and is showing promise at the plate.

It’s also worth noting that the organization’s top prospect, Ronny Mauricio, is also a shortstop. Regardless of his caliber, does adding Lindor to this promising list of shortstops make sense for the Mets?

After all, they have too many without him and will likely already have to deal at least one of them in the near future. Or is it in the team’s best interest to invest the money into strengthening other positions on the team?

Perhaps a superstar outfielder?

Cohen will likely want the Mets to become a proper big market team and Flushing to become a favorable landing spot for superstars, something the Wilpons didn’t care enough about.

However, he’ll likely be smart about it, at least the fans should hope that’s the case.

Cohen and company may discourage Brodie Van Wagenen, or whomever the general manager might be this winter, from allocating such a large sum to a player they don’t need.

Whatever the decision may be, it’s a dilemma every team in the league would love to have.