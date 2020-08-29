The New York Mets walk it off in the Bronx to sweep a doubleheader against the New York Yankees for the first time in Subway Series history.

Friday provided a number of firsts in Subway Series history. It marks the first time the New York Mets have swept a doubleheader from the New York Yankees. It’s additionally the first time the Mets have hit a walk-off home run against the Yankees, and the most confusing piece, it’s the first time they hit a walk-off at Yankee Stadium.

The signature moment came from the struggling shortstop, Amed Rosario. With a runner on first and nobody out, Mets manager Luis Rojas trusted Rosario to get the job done against Yanks closer Aroldis Chapman.

Rosario entered the night 2-for-2 with a home run against Chapman in his career. Those numbers only improved after this at-bat.

AMED ROSARIO WALKS IT OFF WITH A TWO-RUN HOME RUN!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xNsrcJI3Ym — SNY (@SNYtv) August 29, 2020

With his walk-off win, the Mets move to 15-16 on the year. They’re currently the second Wild Card team in the National League.

The Subway Series continues Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET. The Mets are sending Robert Gsellman to the mound to face off against the Yankees and J.A. Happ.