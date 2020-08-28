Clint Frazier has two hits on the day, including a two-run home run to extend the New York Yankees’ lead over the Mets.

The New York Yankees may be slumping, but not today if Clint Frazier has anything to say about it. The fast-swinging outfielder hit a two-run home run in the second inning of Friday’s game against the New York Mets. The blast just cleared the short porch and gave the Yankees a 4-0 lead.

Clint Frazier taking advantage of the short porch pic.twitter.com/L5AO1ZhdoC — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) August 28, 2020

Frazier also had an RBI double in the first inning to put the Yankees on the board. With Aaron Judge back on the injured list, Frazier is batting second and getting some good pitches to hit.

The Yankees currently lead the Mets 4-0 in the third inning and are looking to snap a five-game losing streak. This is just the first game of a doubleheader, so stay tuned to ESNY for further highlights!