New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is heading back to the injured list after playing in one doubleheader game.

Not only did the New York Yankees drop both games of the doubleheader on Wednesday, but Aaron Judge could be on his way to another stint on the injured list. The superstar right fielder experienced tightness in his calf that led to his early exit.

Boone: Judge tightened up again in his calf area while running to second base. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 27, 2020

Boone said that it is "possible" that Aaron Judge will need to go back to the IL. They will wait to see how he is feeling tomorrow. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 27, 2020

After his first stint on the IL, Judge said that he felt “100%” and didn’t even think he needed the time off. Unfortunately, in his first game back, it’s clear that he’s not fully healthy quite yet. It’s possible that he is rushing back early to try and bolster a Yankee lineup that has faltered in recent weeks.

After all, Judge was as hot as we’ve ever seen him prior to his injury. He was leading the American League in home runs (9) and RBIs (20) at the time of his injury. In addition to Judge, the Yankees are missing DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton, and Gleyber Torres. The injury bug is biting the Yankees hard for a second consecutive season.

The Yankees are off on Thursday so they should have a better idea of how Judge is feeling. The Bronx Bombers are gearing up for a five-game series including two doubleheaders against the New York Mets this weekend.

The Subway Series was originally scheduled for last weekend, but there was a minor outbreak of COVID-19 in the Mets clubhouse, forcing the Yankees to take the weekend off.

UPDATE Aug. 28:

Prior to today’s games, the Yankees:

-Placed Aaron Judge on the 10-day IL (retro to 8/27) w/ a right calf strain

-Released LHP Luis Avilán

-Signed INF Jordy Mercer (#22) to a ML contract and selected him to the active roster

-Appointed OF Estevan Florial (#90) as the “29th Man” — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 28, 2020