Aaron Judge is returning from a calf injury in time for a potential pair of weekend doubleheaders between the New York Yankees and Mets.

He hasn’t played since Aug. 11, but New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge still feels hot. The 28-year-old, who is scheduled to return on Tuesday, is so confident he’s salivating at the thought of playing double dips against the New York Mets at the end of the week.

“I’m excited,” Judge told New York Post reporter Ken Davidoff. “If you’re swinging the bat well, doubleheaders are the best thing to a ballplayer. … I’m looking forward first to getting through the games in Atlanta and then back home against the Mets.”

Per Davidoff, there’s talk of two doubleheaders being played in the looming subway series.

The New York teams were set to clash in three games between Aug. 21 and 23. However, a COVID-19 outbreak in the Amazin’s organization put those contests on hold, setting the stage for the possible double billings.

On paper, the advantage goes to the Bombers batters in the series. According to ESPN, the Mets’ team 4.89 ERA ranks 21st out of the 30 MLB teams. That metric would be even higher without Jacob deGrom’s stellar 1.93 individual contribution.

The Yankees are tied for fourth in the MLB with 45 dingers, despite having the fourth-lowest total of at-bats (793). That power adds up to a .475 team slugging percentage, second only to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ .481.

Stretched across extra frames, the Mets’ subpar pitching corps could serve Bombers batters a steady diet of meatballs.

Sure, deGrom may dominate one of the seven-inning affairs that define COVID-19 era doubleheaders. But Judge and company may have another four games to blast off against the ace’s lesser peers.

It’s no wonder Judge, who is slashing .290/.343/.758 with nine homers and 20 RBIs, is ready to dig in.