There’s finally some good news for the New York Yankees when it comes to injuries. Aaron Judge is expected to be back in the lineup on Tuesday when the team resumes its season.

The Yankees have been off since Thursday due to positive COVID-19 tests from the New York Mets. As a result of the positive tests, the Subway Series was postponed and they are likely to play doubleheaders when they meet next weekend.

But back to Judge. The Yankees definitely need a lift in the lineup after suffering mass casualties for the second consecutive season. DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, and Giancarlo Stanton are all on the shelf and that’s just the offense.

Luke Voit and Gio Urshela have done a nice job picking up some of the slack, but they’re not Aaron Judge. He is the type of star who can change a lineup with his mere presence alone.

Judge, 28, was on fire prior to his injury. When he went down, he was a bonafide MVP candidate while leading the majors in home runs (9) and RBIs (20). Obviously, a few guys have been able to surpass him in those categories—Fernando Tatis Jr. is insane—but that doesn’t mean Judge can’t pick up right where he left off.

The Yankees will restart their season on Tuesday against the Braves for a three-game set in Atlanta. Entering Sunday, the Braves are 16-11 and in first place in the National League East.