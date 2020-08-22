The New York Mets and Yankees are going to have to wait a little while longer. They aren’t likely to play any makeup games on Monday.

With the Subway Series postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests on the New York Mets, many believed it would be possible for makeup games to be played Monday. Both the Mets and the New York Yankees have the day off and it would allow for them to make up some games without too much missed time. That doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that he’s not counting on makeup games on Monday.

Boone said he’s not counting on Monday being a makeup day with Mets. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) August 22, 2020

The league hasn’t told Boone anything official, and that seems to be the issue. Without any official word from the league neither side knows what’s going to happen.

The Mets haven’t had any more positive tests since Thursday, but that’s not enough. MLB likely wants to team to quarantine and see no positive tests for a long stretch of time before allowing them back on the field. The Cincinnati Reds had just one positive test and it cost them four days.

Even if everything is perfect for the Mets, it doesn’t seem like they’ll play again until Tuesday. They’re currently scheduled to play the Marlins at Citi Field. That’s the last series between the Mets and Marlins scheduled for the season.

The Mets also have a game to make up with the Marlins. So, it’s likely they’ll have to be a road team at home whenever that series kicks off.

The Mets are next scheduled to play the Yankees from Aug. 28-30. That series could now become a six-game series with doubleheaders every day.

