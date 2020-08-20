Zack Britton is the latest star to head to the injured list for the New York Yankees, joining Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

Zack Britton, come on down! The New York Yankees are placing the All-Star reliever on the injured list with a strained hamstring. Britton currently leads the majors with eight saves despite the fact that he was moving back into a setup role following the return of Aroldis Chapman.

Yankees announce Zack Britton has been put on the injured list with a hamstring strain and Miguel Andújar has been optioned. RHPs Ben Heller and Miguel Yajure have been recalled. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 20, 2020

Britton is currently sporting a 2.00 ERA in nine innings of work this season. His most recent outing on Wednesday saw him give up one run while recording just two outs. The Yankees couldn’t pull off the comeback and Britton was credited with his second loss of the season.

Losing Britton for at least 10 days is bad news for the Yankees, but they still have one of the strongest bullpens in baseball. As previously mentioned, Chapman is back in his normal role as closer. After that, the Yankees have Chad Green, Adam Ottavino, Jonathan Holder, and Jonathan Loaisiga, who are all having solid seasons thus far.

There are decent options further down on the totem pole with guys like Luis Avilan and Luis Cessa having decent starts to the year. Rookies Michael King and Nick Nelson have shown flashes as well.

Injuries are nothing new for the Yankees. They set a record for IL stints in 2019 and 2020 hasn’t been much different. These are the times when the organizational depth is tested and for the most part, the Yankees always answer the bell.