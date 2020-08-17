Aroldis Chapman is ready to make his 2020 debut on Monday night should a save situation arise, per manager Aaron Boone.

Aroldis Chapman is back.

Aroldis Chapman would pitch the ninth inning in a save situation tonight, Boone said. They won’t use him in back-to-back games this week. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 17, 2020

After missing the beginning of the season due to a COVID-19 infection, the veteran closer is ready to make his 2020 debut, and his return couldn’t come any sooner.

The New York Yankees recently lost top-flight reliever Tommy Kahnle to a UCL injury, a setback that requires Tommy John surgery. Since then, the bullpen has felt overworked and shorthanded.

Of course, Chad Green, Adam Ottavino, and Zack Britton certainly worked to pick up the slack, but the return of Chapman marks the return of the bullpen to absolute dominance.

Chapman will jump right into the action as well. In his first game since being activated, he is available to take over the closer role for Britton. Manager Aaron Boone said he won’t pitch Chapman in back-to-back games just yet, but his presence in the bullpen will certainly provide some much-needed back-end relief.

And should Chapman not be available for a save, Britton has done a fine job in locking games down thus far. Sure, he’s glad to have one of the most dominant closers in the game back, but if called upon, he’s proved that he’s willing and able to take over the mantle and secure wins.

Zack Britton on being a closer: "I do like it. I like winning more." #YankeesZoomRoom pic.twitter.com/ZH7mVFMuFU — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 17, 2020

Regardless of how the bullpen is deployed, Chapman’s presence makes it deeper. If needed, Green, Ottavino, Britton, and Chapman could combine for four innings of relief. It’s pretty easy to imagine Boone will be happy to have that many options to nail down a win, especially Monday night with a chance to sweep the Boston Red Sox.