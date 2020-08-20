The New York Mets were in need of a hero late against the Miami Marlins. Star outfielder Michael Conforto proved up to the task.

The New York Mets bullpen imploded Wednesday night. Jacob deGrom gave them six shutout innings, but that wasn’t enough. The combination of Jeurys Familia, Justin Wilson, Dellin Betances, and Edwin Diaz allowed three runs in two innings.

Headed to the ninth inning, the Mets looked dejected. Two quick out from Wilson Ramos and Amed Rosario proved the momentum had swung completely in favor of the Marlins.

Brandon Nimmo wasn’t ready to let things die. He slashed an opposite-field base hit, beating the shift, to keep the Mets alive.

Michael Conforto had the chance to play hero, and he took it.

Edwin Diaz was able to settle down and shut things down in the ninth inning. He struck out three straight Marlins to seal the deal and the Mets are now the proud owners of a three-game winning streak.