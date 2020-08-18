The New York Mets lose another pitcher. Rookie standout David Peterson is the latest to go down as shoulder fatigue lands him on the IL.

Tuesday afternoon, the New York Mets announced that David Peterson is going on the injured list. The Mets standout rookie starter has been dealing with shoulder fatigue and the Mets are being cautious with him.

Roster moves: LHP David Peterson has been placed on the IL retroactive to August 14 with left shoulder soreness. RHP Drew Smith has been recalled. RHP Franklyn Kilome has been optioned to the Alternate Training Site. RHP Corey Oswalt has been recalled. pic.twitter.com/bgrP0grhQw — New York Mets (@Mets) August 18, 2020

Peterson is being put on the IL retroactive to Aug. 14, which means he would be eligible to come off on Aug. 24. That means he won’t make his next scheduled start, which was slated to be Aug. 23 against the New York Yankees.

Replacing Peterson in the rotation is Corey Oswalt. The Mets have used Oswalt as a spot starter before, but hoped to avoid that in 2020. He had struggled mightily in his lone relief appearance in 2020 and has never settled in as a starter at the big league level.

However, with injuries piling up one after another, the Mets have little choice. If not Oswalt, the Mets would have likely turned the ball over to rookie Kevin Smith. The rookie lefty has never pitched above double-A and many believe he’s better suited to the bullpen.

Smith has been trying to disprove that since he was drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He’s shot through the system and just threw five no-hit innings in a simulated game at the Brooklyn alternate site late last week.

The Mets opt for experience against the Miami Marlins. With the Mets four games below .500, they can’t afford to drop games to the Marlins. This could be the most important start Oswalt makes in his MLB career.

