The power keeps on coming from the middle of the New York Mets order. Dom Smith and the returning Robinson Cano filled the role Friday night.

Home runs have fueled the New York Mets offense in 2020. One of the biggest power bats has been Dom Smith. The Mets first baseman, turned, DH, turned left fielder has been hitting for nothing but power. That didn’t change Friday night.

With two outs in the third, Dom Smith hit his third home run in as many nights. It didn’t take long for the Mets to pile on. Just one batter later Robinson Cano, in his first game back from the IL, went yard.

BACK-TO-BACK HOME RUNS, WELCOME BACK ROBINSON CANO 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZPFKLbv2oR — SNY (@SNYtv) August 14, 2020

These home runs gave the New York Mets and Walker Lockett a 4-2 lead. That lead evaporated in the fifth inning when J.T. Realmuto hit a three run home run in the fifth. The Mets trail the Phillies 5-4.