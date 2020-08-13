Clint Frazier got his first opportunity to contribute to the 2020 New York Yankees on Wednesday night and he took full advantage of it.

Clint Frazier deserves his shot to prove to the New York Yankees that he can contribute on an everyday basis. I’ve said it before and I will continue saying it until he proves me incorrect.

On Wednesday night, he didn’t miss his first chance to make an impact on the 2020 season.

Frazier finished the night 3-for-4 with a solo homer, a single, and a double. He scored two runs and most importantly, didn’t look like a deer in headlights in right field.

Prior to the game, Frazier said “I feel like I’m the best player now that I’ve ever been. I’m ready to show it off.”

And he showed it off with authority. His home run came in his first at-bat of the season to tie the game at 2-2.

CLINT FRAZIER GOES YARD IN HIS FIRST AT-BAT OF THE SEASON!!! #NYYforNY pic.twitter.com/ryVxzJPGPm — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) August 12, 2020

This is what Frazier can bring to the team day in and day out—exceptional offensive production. All he’s needed for the last three years is the chance to do it every day.

Unfortunately, the fallout from an ugly concussion derailed him. Any defensive ability Frazier had prior to sprinting into the left-field wall disappeared. His defensive shortcomings could undo all the offense he could provide immediately.

But the time is now to give Frazier his shot. The bat still plays. He’s been working diligently on his defense. He says his concussion is fully behind him.

Even if his defense remains suspect, a hamstring injury to Giancarlo Stanton has opened up the DH spot in the lineup. There are at-bats available to him and he can produce on offense. Hopefully, his defensive woes are behind him and he can at least be an average defender.

Put him in the lineup every day and find out once and for all if Clint Frazier can be a part of the Yankees’ long-term future.

