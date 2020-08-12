The New York Yankees tie the game against the Atlanta Braves after Gary Sanchez and Clint Frazier hit back-to-back home runs.

The New York Yankees didn’t let an early 2-0 hole against the Atlanta Braves shake them. After Masahiro Tanaka allowed an early two-run homer to Johan Camargo, the Bronx Bombers immediately struck back.

First, Gary Sanchez worked another strong at-bat, showing he is very close to breaking out of his slump. He tattooed a long home run down the left-field line to cut Atlanta’s lead in half. It was Sanchez’s second home run of the year and raised his batting average to .114.

This HAS to feel good for Gary Sanchez. Is this the hit that will get him going? #NYYforNY pic.twitter.com/PFESieD3xu — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) August 12, 2020

But New York wasn’t done. Fresh from his minor league call-up, Clint Frazier executed perfect bat speed and launched a shot into the Braves’ bullpen. Unlike Sanchez, he is currently batting 1.000 thanks to his first home run of 2020.

CLINT FRAZIER GOES YARD IN HIS FIRST AT-BAT OF THE SEASON!!! #NYYforNY pic.twitter.com/ryVxzJPGPm — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) August 12, 2020

