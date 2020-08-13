NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 13: Jeff McNeil #6 of the New York Mets is carted off the field after injuring his knee crashing into the wall making a diving catch hit by Asdrubal Cabrera #13 of the Washington Nationals in the first inning during their game at Citi Field on August 13, 2020 in New York City.
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Jeff McNeil saved the New York Mets with a phenomenal catch in left field, but it came at a cost. The star outfielder had to be carted off the field.

The first inning was a mess for the New York Mets. David Peterson walked two batters, the Mets turned an easy double play into a two-base error, and Jeff McNeil injured himself on a spectacular catch.

McNeil crashed into the left-field wall to rob Asdrubal Cabrera of a two-RBI double.

McNeil was shaken up on the play and required the cart to make it back to the dugout. He has since been replaced by Billy Hamilton.

This is McNeil’s second injury of 2020. He was able to come back from the first one in just a couple of days. The Mets say there will be no updates on McNeil’s status until after the game.

Stay tuned to ESNY for more updates on this developing story.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU