Jeff McNeil saved the New York Mets with a phenomenal catch in left field, but it came at a cost. The star outfielder had to be carted off the field.

The first inning was a mess for the New York Mets. David Peterson walked two batters, the Mets turned an easy double play into a two-base error, and Jeff McNeil injured himself on a spectacular catch.

McNeil crashed into the left-field wall to rob Asdrubal Cabrera of a two-RBI double.

Mets are carting McNeil off the field. Let's hope he's OK 🙏🙏🙏

McNeil was shaken up on the play and required the cart to make it back to the dugout. He has since been replaced by Billy Hamilton.

This is McNeil’s second injury of 2020. He was able to come back from the first one in just a couple of days. The Mets say there will be no updates on McNeil’s status until after the game.

Stay tuned to ESNY for more updates on this developing story.