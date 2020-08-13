New York Mets backup catcher Tomas Nido is providing all the offense himself Thursday afternoon. He has two home runs and six RBIs.

Tomas Nido‘s day got off to a rough start. The New York Mets backup catcher committed an error in the first inning that cost the team a run, but he’s been making up for it with his bat ever since.

He started his offensive explosion in the fourth inning against Austin Voth.

His first home run of the day gave the Mets a two-run lead.

It didn’t lake long before he struck again.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the fifth inning, Nido made Nats rookie Seth Romero pay.

GRAND SLAM! What a day for Tomas Nido #LGM pic.twitter.com/ZhYDtvktaR — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) August 13, 2020

Prior to Thursday, Nido had never experienced a multi-home run game nor driven in more than three runs in a game. He’s done both against the Nationals.

Nido is hitting .375/.444/.813 in 16 at-bats in 2020. This is an incredibly small sample size, but if he keeps hitting like this, the Mets will have no choice but to bench Wilson Ramos.