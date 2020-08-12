New York Yankees star right fielder Aaron Judge is dealing with “lower body tightness” and is out of the lineup for tonight’s game.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said star outfielder Aaron Judge is dealing with “lower body tightness” and will not play in Wednesday’s night tilt against the Atlanta Braves. Boone gave the update during his pregame media session, which included Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.

Aaron Judge is dealing with some “lower-body tightness” that Aaron Boone says they’re “trying to get out ahead of and prevent an injury moving forward.” Boone said Judge wanted to play, and he’s getting treatment today. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 12, 2020

When asked if Judge would play Friday against the Boston Red Sox, Boone simply replied “I hope so” and added that Friday is “a long way away.”

Aaron Judge was pulled from Tuesday night’s game after hitting his MLB-leading ninth home run of the season. He was seen wincing as he rounded second base, but remained in the dugout with teammates after Mike Tauchman replaced him in right field. Judge is also batting .290 to go with 20 RBIs.

The recently recalled Clint Frazier is starting in right field and batting eighth for the Yankees. First baseman Luke Voit will bat in Judge’s signature No. 2 spot behind leadoff man DJ LeMahieu.

What This Means For The Yankees

Another MLB season, another Aaron Judge injury.

Or is it? Should we be concerned that Aaron Judge is out of the lineup so soon after Giancarlo Stanton’s hamstring put him on the injured list? Especially given this update:

Asked to elaborate on “lower body tightness,” Boone mentioned hips, hamstrings and calves. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 12, 2020

But let’s put this in context. Yesterday, Boone said he pulled Judge simply to give him a few innings off. The Yankees had just played four games in three days against the Tampa Bay Rays on the notorious astroturf of Tropicana Field.

Boone on Judge: "Coming off of four days on the turf and with a little bit of leverage there, just trying to be smart with these guys. Judge hasn't really had that day down. I gave him the DH day (on Aug. 5) and I just want to make sure we're being smart with everyone." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 12, 2020

The key phrase here is “that day down,” as Judge has yet to have a full day off since the season began. This is someone who, despite his MVP potential, has had a problem staying off the trainer’s table in the last few years. Remember, Judge had a stress fracture in his ribs that kept him out of game action all of spring training in March. Were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic postponing the start of the season, he would have began 2020 on the IL.

But now, the Yankees are in a situation where they can afford to give Aaron Judge a day off. They have an interleague matchup and just called up Frazier to take Stanton’s spot on the roster. Frazier the type of player who needs at-bats to be at his best.

Thus, given that and Thursday’s off day, it’s better for Judge to get two days off for the price of one. More importantly, he was ready to play Wednesday, so he’s obviously not hurting too badly.

Regardless, Aaron Judge’s history means ESNY will update this story as necessary, so stay tuned!