Aaron Judge is scorching hot to start this New York Yankees season. The superstar right fielder grabs MLB’s home run lead in Tuesday’s game.

Aaron Judge is not human. In the midst of an offensive explosion against the Atlanta Braves, Judge sent a solo shot deep to right field to take an outright lead in home runs and RBIs for all of baseball. The New York Yankees‘ bats came alive early and often on Tuesday night.

Is this the best we’ve ever seen Aaron Judge play? Sure looks like it… #NYYforNY pic.twitter.com/yHLJ8lN4ll — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) August 12, 2020

Judge is up to nine home runs and 20 RBIs on the year. The west coast games have yet to take place, but as of that home run, Judge led of all MLB in home runs and RBIs.

He was not the only Yankee to show off brute strength via the long ball. Judge and DJ LeMahieu might be overshadowing him to a certain extent, but Luke Voit is having a fantastic year so far. His three-run home run in the first inning gave the Yankees and starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery a nice early cushion to work with.