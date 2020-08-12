The New York Mets offense has struggled all of 2020. That hasn’t been the case against the Washington Nationals Wednesday night.

The New York Mets have struggled offensively in two situations in 2020. The first: hitting with runners in scoring position. The second: hitting with two outs.

But in one inning, the Mets seemed to solve those issues.

The sixth inning on Wednesday night against Washington started like any other disappointing one for the Mets. They got two on to lead off the inning followed by two quick outs. It looked like New York was destined to leave runners on base yet again.

That wasn’t the case though.

Michael Conforto broke the ice with a two-run double over the head of Adam Eaton to extend the Mets’ lead.

It didn’t take long for the Mets to pile on thereafter. The suddenly hot Pete Alonso crushed a home run to left field just a few pitches later.

That’s the Pete Alonso we know and love #LGM pic.twitter.com/tPVl3QRsi5 — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) August 13, 2020

That was Alonso’s second RBI extra-base hit on the night.

Just a few pitches later, Dom Smith joined the fun.

Dom Smith goes BACK-TO-BACK with Pete and the Mets have broken this one open 💥 pic.twitter.com/1icWzanyFD — SNY (@SNYtv) August 13, 2020

Just like that, the Mets turned a one-run lead into a six-run game.