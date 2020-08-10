Marcus Stroman’s New York Mets career may be finished. The pending free agent has opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

The New York Mets received grim news Monday when Marcus Stroman informed the team that he would be opting-out of the 2020 season. Stroman’s decision revolves around his family situation. Once he saw two major outbreaks, he didn’t feel comfortable continuing.

Marcus Stroman said opting out was a "collective family decision." He said there are "too many uncertainties, too many unknowns" to play this year. Stroman says his calf is back to 100% with his calf. This has nothing to do with that. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) August 10, 2020

Marcus Stroman on what changed his mind: Marlins/Cardinals outbreaks, spikes elsewhere in the country, players across baseball not following protocols and the Mets' upcoming trip to Miami all factored in. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) August 10, 2020

With Stroman opting out, the Mets need a new long-term replacement for Michael Wacha in the rotation. During his Monday press conference, Brodie Van Wagenen pointed to Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo as possible options.

This is the first time Van Wagenen has implied Lugo as a potential starter. He’s resisted the urge for years, but the time may have come to alter that stance. With injuries piling up along with the apparent lack of depth, the Mets may not have a choice.

If the ballclub does look towards its depth, Corey Oswalt and Erasmo Ramirez seem to be the most likely alternatives, but neither would make for a good long-term option.

The biggest issue for the Mets is that neither Gsellman nor Lugo are stretched out, so it would take weeks before they could throw 80-100 pitches in a start. This may force the team to look at depth options.

The Mets do have two pitching prospects who could take that spot. Franklyn Kilome already pitched in the majors in 2019. He allowed two runs and struck out five in four innings in a relief appearance against the Boston Red Sox.

The other option is a fast-moving prospect in Kevin Smith. The lefty has flown through the Mets system with his cerebral game. Smith doesn’t have the best raw stuff, but he has excellent control and he understands how to get the most out of his limited arsenal. Nonetheless, Smith has never pitched above Double-A.

New York is going to have to make a decision soon. Wacha’s spot in the rotation is coming up on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals.