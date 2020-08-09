The New York Mets are down yet another starting pitcher. Michael Wacha is now the fourth Mets starter on the injured list.

The New York Mets received bad news Sunday morning. Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters that Michael Wacha has inflammation in his right shoulder that has landed him on the 10-day IL. There’s no timetable for Wacha’s return.

Wacha is the fourth Mets starting pitcher on the IL. He joins Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John), Marcus Stroman (Torn calf muscle), and Walker Lockett (Lower back discomfort). With so many pitchers injured, the Mets are going to have to scrape the bottom of the barrel to come up with a starter for Wednesday’s game against the Washington Nationals.

The Most likely replacements are Corey Oswalt and Erasmo Ramirez. Oswalt was with the Mets early in the season, but was sent down after allowing five runs in four innings out of the bullpen against the Boston Red Sox.

Ramirez didn’t make the team out of camp, but has a wealth of starting experience—92 starts in his career. However, he’s never been a strong starter. Ramirez has a career 4.46 ERA as a starter. His last starting job was with the Seattle Mariners in 2018 and he had a 6.50 ERA and 6.69 FIP in 10 starts.

Neither are likely to be strong long-term options for the Mets. That said, the Mets could be hoping they only need one start from a replacement before Marcus Stroman comes off the IL and fills that spot.

If the Mets are looking for a longer-term replacement for Wacha, Kevin Smith the best option. Smith is a fast-rising prospect in the Mets’ system. He made his AA debut in 2018, just one year after being selected in the seventh round of the MLB draft. The young lefty could fill a rotation spot long-term if he has success, much like David Peterson.