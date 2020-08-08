The New York Mets offense has been in need of an infusion of power. Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso were happy to oblige.

To say the New York Mets offense has been struggling is an understatement. Friday night, the ballclub managed to score just three runs in a game where the Marlins started a guy who had never thrown a pitch above High A.

Those worries are nowhere to be found Saturday night.

Michael Conforto broke the ice in the second inning with a two-run shot to right field.

Michael Conforto puts the Mets on the board with a 2-run shot! pic.twitter.com/pOFfILXex4 — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) August 8, 2020

Conforto’s home run — his third of the year — gave the Mets an early 2-1 lead. He’s gotten off to a hot start in 2020, finding himself in the top 20 in MLB in wRC+. With the bats struggling, it’s great to see Conforto hitting like one of the premier offensive threats in the majors.

While Conforto has been dominant, Pete Alonso has struggled. The team’s star first baseman came into Saturday night having slashed just .204/.348/.278 with one home run on the season.

Nonetheless, the polar bear seems to be waking from his hibernation.

The Polar Bear just clears the line for his second homer of the year, Mets up 4-1 #LGM pic.twitter.com/UDsFtshraU — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) August 9, 2020

This 116.9 mile-per-hour home run gave the Mets a 4-2 lead. Hopefully, this gets Alonso going. He’s the engine that drives the Mets offense when he’s at his best, and if he starts hitting again, the rest of baseball should be ready for a huge Mets turnaround.

J.D. Davis has been red hot to start the year. He’s in the middle of a career-long 12 game hit streak. Now, he’s bringing the power.

This is Davis’ third home run of the 2020 season. He has four RBI on the night and 11 on the season. Like Conforto, Davis is hasn’t felt the effects of the shortened season. If he can continue to hit at this level, the Mets are going to be hard-pressed to take him out of the lineup, even with his poor defense.