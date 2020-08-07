Reliever Robert Gsellman has officially rejoined the New York Mets. The right-hander was recently rehabbing from a triceps strain.

The New York Mets have received great news with their seven-game homestand commencing.

Right-handed reliever Robert Gsellman rejoined the team on Friday after undergoing a near-six-week rehab stint due to a right triceps strain. Friday night’s matchup against the Miami Marlins could be his first appearance in the majors in almost a year (Aug. 11, 2019). Gsellman sat out the final two months of the 2019 campaign after suffering a left hamstring strain.

“I was nervous when I woke up [Friday] morning,” Gsellman said, per Anthony DiComo of mlb.com. “It’s almost been a year since I last played. So my nerves are definitely there and my heart’s racing, but I’m definitely excited to get back out there and show what I can do.”

Gsellman finished the 2019 season having possessed a 4.66 ERA to go with a 2-3 record and 1.366 WHIP.

According to DiComo, the Mets showed patience in regard to Gsellman’s ultimate return in order to prepare him for a multi-inning role.

“It was just taking it slow and making sure I’m fully healthy,” he said. “I’m back to normal now.”

The Mets optioned Daniel Zamora to their Brooklyn training site in order to clear a roster spot for Gsellman. Zamora hasn’t made an appearance in the majors this season, but garnered a 5.19 ERA through 17 appearances with the Mets last year.

New York enters Friday night’s contest having just split a two-game series with the Nationals.