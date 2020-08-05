New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano suffered a groin injury during Monday’s win over the Atlanta Braves.

The New York Mets have dealt with a number of health-related setbacks in what’s been a disappointing season thus far, including one that involved their current best hitter on Monday.

During an eventual 7-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves, Robinson Cano ended up suffering a groin injury in the fourth inning while rounding third base. He later found himself on the 10-day injured list, but according to Anthony DiComo of mlb.com, the veteran second baseman is hoping to return when first eligible (Friday, Aug. 14).

DiComo additionally reports that Cano is undergoing full-body strengthening exercises and will resume baseball activities either this coming weekend or next week.

“I never use the word frustrating,” Cano said in regards to the injury, per DiComo. “It’s something that you don’t want to go through it. You want to be able to go out there and…help the team to win games. But at the same time, thank God that it was nothing major, that I was smart that I got out of the game.”

Brian Dozier and Luis Guillorme respectively replaced Cano in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s loss and Wednesday’s win. Both matchups were against the Nationals in D.C.

This injury and subsequent stint on the injured list come at an extremely unfortunate time, as Cano was having a stellar start to the shortened 2020 season. Through 11 games (39 plate appearances), he’s posted a .412/.462/.559 slash line with a home run and seven RBIs.