J.D. Davis and Robinson Cano are doing their part to push the New York Mets past the Atlanta Braves in the series opener.

The New York Mets have to score runs somehow. The hitting with runners in scoring position has been atrocious to start 2020, but the power hasn’t dried up. Down two in the top of the fourth, J.D. Davis puts the Mets on the board with a wall scraping home run.

JD DAVIS WITH A TWO-RUN HOME RUN AND WE ARE TIED AT 2!!! 💪 pic.twitter.com/J3VEdQEihV — SNY (@SNYtv) August 1, 2020

That’s Davis’s second home run of the 2020 season. Both have been short fly balls, with the first banging off Pesky’s pole at Fenway. The Mets will take runs however they can get them right now.

Robinson Cano followed Davis with a shot of his own. His solo shot in the fifth inning gave the Mets a 3-2 lead.

The Mets’ power is carrying them through the early season, but Cano is an exception to that. Cano has gotten off to a read hot start, hitting.348/.400/.522 to start the season. He’s arguably been the Mets’ best hitter and they desperately need Cano to be this kind of player if they’re going to make a run.

The Mets weren’t done after Cano’s solo blast—not by a long shot. After a trio of singles, two walks brought in two runs. And finally, the Mets started hitting with runners in scoring position. A Yoenis Cespedes double and Cano single brought in three more runs to push the Mets up to six runs in the inning. That’s the most the Mets have scored in an inning this season.

Later on, Amed Rosario wanted to join Davis and Cano in the home run club with one of his own.

AMED BREAKOUT SZN IS HERE ⭐ pic.twitter.com/l1XuFa2DHZ — SNY (@SNYtv) August 1, 2020

This is the lineup that Mets fans expected to see this season.