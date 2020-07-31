The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers are about to be in a holding pattern following the news of positive COVID-19 cases.

The latest bombshell to hit MLB is another COVID-19 postponement—this time it’s the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers. To make matters worse, this is completely unrelated to the Miami Marlins outbreak.

Brewers-Cardinsls game tonight postponed due to positive test — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2020

Sources: Cardinals had positive tests, forcing postponement — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2020

We’ve already seen what an outbreak can do to disrupt the season. The AL and NL East are still in turmoil after the Marlins outbreak forced MLB to reconfigure schedules. The Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies haven’t played since Sunday.

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles never had any contact with the Marlins, but still, they have been forced to miss games and sit back while MLB tries to get a handle on this situation. Now, unless the Cardinals can figure out a way to contain this reported outbreak, we can expect the same kind of upheaval among AL and NL Central teams.

MLB is reportedly moving forward with seven-inning doubleheaders—which is more like a Sunday men’s league rather than the big leagues—to help account for the teams that need to make up games. Still, if outbreaks like this continue to happen as the season progresses, it’s difficult to see how we make it to the 2020 World Series.

UPDATE Friday, 1 p.m. ET

The Cardinals issued a statement on the positive tests. As it turns out, the positive results were from testing done on Wednesday while the team was in Minnesota to face the Twins.