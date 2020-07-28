The New York Yankees are heading back home after both games against the Philadelphia Phillies were postponed due to COVID-19.

Baseball is back, but the New York Yankees are going to miss another game on Tuesday. Joel Sherman of the New York Post was the first to reports the news and this was later confirmed by multiple outlets. The Miami Marlins recently suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 during a series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In response to the outbreak, MLB postponed Monday’s game between the Yankees and Phillies. The Marlins were visiting Philly when the outbreak occurred so postponing Monday and Tuesday’s games at Citizens Bank Park shouldn’t come as too much of a shock.

Additionally, the Marlins and Baltimore Orioles were supposed to play on Monday night, but that game was also postponed.

According to reports, no Phillies have tested positive for COVID-19, but MLB is trying to be extra cautious following the outbreak on the Marlins. The last thing MLB wants is for this to spread to multiple teams and throw the entire AL and NL East divisions into chaos.

It’s still unclear when exactly the Yanks and Phils will make these games up. The two sides are set to compete in a two-game series at Yankee Stadium starting on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday morning, those games are still on the schedule, but the Phillies will continue to get tested for coronavirus in the meantime. Positive test results could cause further disruption to the 2020 MLB season.

More to come on this developing story.